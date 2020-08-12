Devices installed in Lamar Elementary gym for bat control

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After bats were rediscovered in the Lamar Elementary School gymnasium, the school district hired a removal service to find the best solution to be rid of what Superintendent Bill Flanary called the “little rascals.”

According to Flanary, the removal service spent a night in the gym to observe how the bats were getting in and out. They found that some small holes into the building, Flanary explained.

A device is said to have been installed over those areas that would allow the bats to exit the building but not get back in.

Flanary said that the school district spent tens of thousands of dollars on the crew.

Washington County Schools hop to reopen the building next week.