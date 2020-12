GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greene County.

TBI says it happened this afternoon along Laughlin Road and involved the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

No law enforcement officers were injured, according to TBI.

TBI says more information will be released as soon as possible.

News Channel 11 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.