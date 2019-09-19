Developers moving forward with ‘The Henry’ project in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A project that will bring retail, office space, and housing to downtown Johnson City is moving forward.

Officials with Mitch Cox Companies announced Thursday that they have officially closed on four downtown properties, including the former Hands-On Museum.

In a release on their website, Mitch Cox Companies said in part, “The 1st phase of this mixed-use project is set to start within 60 days of closing, and will include 2,400 sf of retail space at 323 E. Main St., and 5,000 sf of retail/office space plus 5 multi-family units with on-site parking at 319 E. Main St. These properties will be available for pre-leasing immediately.”

The second phase of construction will also include retail space and more than 20 multi-family residential units with on-site parking.

