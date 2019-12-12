Developers look to bring luxury RV resort to Unicoi County

Unicoi County, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two regional entrepreneurs are leading a project to bring a luxury RV park to Unicoi County.

As it stands right now, the proposed name of the facility will be the ‘Appalachian Highlands Resort.’

While there is no proposed site for the project as of yet, the developers, John Cannon and Ben Arnold, said it would be somewhere along the Nolichucky River in a Unicoi County Opportunity Zone.

It is estimated this project will cost about $9 million and take two years to complete.

