JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A developer whose rezoning request to allow for a 142-unit apartment complex on 14 acres in north Johnson City drew opposition from neighbors has withdrawn the plan but tells city officials he’s still interested in the local market.

Harry Pilos withdrew the request, which city development staff had recommended but planning commissioners had voted against approving at their March 8 meeting. Neighbors voiced concern at that meeting. Pilos cited the “presence of too much rock” for his withdrawal decision in a brief statement to News Channel 11.

The Johnson City Commission would have had its first of three readings on the rezoning on April 7.

Asheville, N.C. developer Harry Pilos has withdrawn a rezoning request and a bid to build 142 new apartments on both sides of Browns Mill Road in Johnson City, Tenn. (City of Johnson City)

Johnson City Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said Thursday the Asheville-based developer remains interested in housing projects in the Johnson City area.

Pilos, Mitchell said, is “probably going to look at other properties — so he’s still very interested in the Johnson City market, he just is pulling the plug on that particular one.”

There was certainly no guaranteed approval for the project, which included plans for two buildings and 42 units on Browns Mill’s north side and five buildings and 100 units on the street’s south side. The north side rezoning request was from R-2 (low-density residential) to RP-3 (planned residential) and the south side to RP-5 (planned with a higher density).

Harry Pilos speaks in favor of his rezoning request at the March 8, 2022 Johnson City Planning Commission meeting. (City of Johnson City)

City planning staff presented a lengthy synopsis for planning commissioners and wrote that it aligned with several city policies. One was the “bridge plan,” which includes city support for both “quality multi-family development in appropriate locations” and adequate sites to allow “a wide range of housing types to accommodate very-low, low, and moderate-income housing needs.”

Staff wrote the proposal also aligned with the city’s strategic plan’s “quality of place” goal, which encourages a mix of housing options.

Chickasaw Street splits the upper side of the property and homeowners along it and adjoining streets spoke out against the plan on March 8.

Steve Buttolph was one of those and called the plan “a model for gridlock,” given the presence of heavy nearby commercial development. “It’s clear that the developer proposing this plan has no vision for Johnson City and no knowledge of this area,” said Buttolph, who has lived on Chickasaw Street for more than 40 years.

Like his neighbors, Buttolph criticized what he said would be an unacceptable increase in traffic congestion and suggested the plan was at odds with the city’s strategic plan.

Pilos said during that March 8 meeting he was open to modifying parts of his plan to address neighbors’ concerns. Planning commissioners, though, voted 4-2 to not recommend rezoning despite staff recommendation.