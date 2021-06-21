Developer submits application to build residential complex at The Falls in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A developer based in Alabama has submitted an application for approval to build a multi-family residential complex at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia.

According to an agenda from the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission, “Falls Development LLC has submitted an application for a Special Use Permit so they can construct multi-family residential in a B-3 zoning district.”

The agenda states that the developer is hoping to get approval to build the complex at the Falls Development between Falls Boulevard and Merchant Trace. The property in question is about ten acres and is vacant.

Images provided in a staff report attached to the planning commission’s agenda show the property is close to Hobby Lobby and Aldi at The Falls.

According to the commission agenda for Monday, June 21, the complex could be built by the developer with a special use permit, so long as it is built to the density and yard requirements of an “R-3 zoning district.”

The developer is not seeking to rezone the district, but in order to construct the complex, the special use permit must be granted.

Falls Development LLC is seeking permission to build “six apartment buildings with 180 total units on 8.85 acres and a retail business on the remaining 1.15 acres,” according to the agenda.

The residences would be a blend of 1-3 bedroom units with each building being near identical. The agenda did not state what sort of retail business was planned for the property.

Photo: City of Bristol, Virginia

Photo: City of Bristol, Virginia

A project description in the staff report states a common green area would also be built in the complex and would feature a “playground and amenities area.” 369 parking spaces at the site have been proposed along with bike racks at each building.

The Bristol Virginia City County must grant the special use permit after receiving either a positive or negative recommendation from the planning commission after a join public hearing. That public hearing has been planned for July 13, according to the commission’s agenda.

The planning commission is set to discuss the possibility of recommending the permit at noon on Monday. However, the item is not on the city council’s agenda for its Tuesday, June 22 scheduled meeting.

Falls Development LLC is a division of Blackwater Resources, a developer headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Other local projects developed by Blackwater Resources include the Johnson City Center, which features a Hobby Lobby, At Home and Guitar Center.

Click here to see the planning commission’s agenda or read the full staff report below: