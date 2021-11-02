Developer chosen, concept revealed for new Brickyard Park residential community in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Economic Development Board has chosen Eden’s Investments to construct a new residential community at Brickyard Park.

The board chose Edens Investments on Nov. 2, 2021, to bring to life the city’s vision of a new 39-acre residential community located near downtown Kingsport.

A release from the City of Kingsport says that Edens was chosen after the proposal they sent exceeded standards set by the city and proposal requirements. The proposal contains community-focused amenities and programs and uses an environmentally conscious design.

The plan proposed by Edens is capable of supporting 350 housing units that will be available for rent or purchase, which is almost three times the number of units originally expected for the site.

“Edens Investments proposal includes not only everything we required for the residential development but also everything we dreamed this site could be,” Kingsport Economic Development Board Chair Craig Denison said. “I applaud the imagination and ingenuity that went into this plan and believe the Kingsport Economic Development Board will see the same potential.”

Inside the plan lies a community pool, basketball court, clubhouse, walking paths, multiple pocket parks, dog parks, and a community garden and greenhouse with oversized detention ponds with water features.

Residents who will live in the proposed community will have convenient access to downtown area shops, restaurants and bars.

In addition, there will be spaces for tutoring and adult education programs.

The release also adds that the proposed development will make use of solar energy.

Also according to the release, there will be a road network that will connect Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Cherokee Street and Brickyard Park Drive.

“Its amenities and economic opportunities will enhance living for residents in the area and greater Kingsport. I am excited about the Kingsport Economic Development Board’s decision and for construction to begin,” stated the Economic Development Director for the City of Kingsport John Rose.

When all residential buildings have been completed, the development is expected to bring the city a property tax benefit of around $1 million. The release states that the construction of all residential buildings is expected to take around six years.

The next steps as outlined by the release from the city are confirming site plans, negotiating contracts and the purchase of the property by the developer.

Edens Investments is expected to begin the project in the early spring of 2022.