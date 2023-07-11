JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers have announced the details of this year’s TriPride festival and parade.

The event, which is now in its fourth year, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Founders Park in Johnson City from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The parade will get underway at 11 a.m., and the festival will follow.

The festival will include live performances, food trucks, vendors, and more, according to organizers.

While the event will be open to the public, free tickets will be required to gain entry to the festival grounds. This will give organizers a more accurate headcount and allow them “to better control protesters from disrupting our PRIDE fun inside the festival grounds,” according to TriPride.

Tickets are available online and also will be available at the gates on the day of the event.

More information about this year’s TriPride event is available online.

This will mark TriPride’s return to Johnson City after holding the event in Bristol last year and Kingsport in 2019. The first TriPride event took place in Johnson City in 2018.