JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 2023 “Christmas in Toyland” Johnson City Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The parade, powered by the Blue Plum Organization, is an event that brings the community together during the holiday season.

“The Johnson City Christmas Parade is a cherished tradition that celebrates the arrival of the holiday season as well as the magic of Downtown Johnson City,” said Jennifer Clements, parade committee chair for the Blue Plum Organization. “This is an event that brings the community together in a special way, and we are grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for their efforts to make this occasion possible.”

Groups and individuals are encouraged to create floats to be a part of the parade. First, second and third place prizes will be presented as part of the “Best Float” competition.

The parade starts at East Tennessee State University and travels through University Parkway, West State of Franklin, Buffalo Street, East Main Street, Colonial Way and concludes in the Old Burley Lot at the corner of Legion Street and East State of Franklin.

Registration opens Oct. 2 and closes Nov. 20. For more information, click here.