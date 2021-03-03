Detached garage destroyed after Tuesday night fire in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – A two-car garage was destroyed after a fire in Marion, Virginia Tuesday night, according to Marion Fire-EMS.

Marion Fire-EMS told News Channel 11 crews were called to the 300 block of East Main Street at 9:03 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire, but the garage is considered a total loss, according to Marion Fire-EMS.

No vehicles were actually in the garage at the time of the fire. Marion Fire-EMS reports some lawn and garden tractors were inside.

Crews contained the fire to the detached garage and prevented it from spreading.

The scene was cleared at 11:19 p.m.