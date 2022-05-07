ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the rain Saturday, it was a hard day to hold an outdoor event, but the Erwin Great Outdoors Festival went on and was still a success.



Hundreds of people came out to learn more about the outdoors.

Among the activities was a live animal petting zoo, digging for gemstones and woodworking.

There were dozens of informative and crafty vendors in downtown.

Many kids were also in attendance and able to learn just how important getting outside is.

“Just appreciating God’s creation, seeing how perfectly designed these animals are,” Michael Maughon, with the Genesis Animal Sanctuary at Doe River Gorge, said. “Just learning a respect for nature and animals and how to go about their lives and treat the environment well.”



The festival started back in 2016 and has become an Erwin staple.