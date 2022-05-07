ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Barns at Blue Mountain held a fundraiser on Saturday centered around one of the greatest two minutes in sports, the Kentucky Derby.

At the ‘Derby Day’ event, guests were able to enjoy food, drinks and take part in a silent auction.

Money raised went toward the equine-therapy program which offers therapeutic riding to those with physical and mental limitations and assistance with schooling.

“When you start talking about some of the kids that maybe it’s got off the wrong exit in life so if we can help get them back on track not only is that going to help them but it’s actually going to help society as well because if we got productive members of society we all win,” said Clint Waddell, President of Blue Mountain Therapy.

The barn has already raised around $75.000 since December 2020.