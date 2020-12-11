Deputy fire chief: Pet killed in early morning Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Residents of a Carter County home were able to escape an early morning fire Friday, but one of the pets was not so lucky.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Robert Cochran of the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Martindale Road in the Carter County portion of Johnson City.

Crews were dispatched at 4:52 a.m., according to Cochran.

Cochran told News Channel 11’s Murry Lee that there were no injuries reported at the scene of the fire, but one pet was killed.

Photo: West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department





Two of the pets from the home were able to escape.

Cochran says the fire was contained to the house, which is considered a total loss.

As of 7:33 a.m., crews were still on the scene of the fire.

The Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, Central VFD and Unicoi County Fire Department also responded to the fire.