Deputy Fire Chief: Man flown to hospital after paving equipment accident in Abingdon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Virginia State Police (VSP) Medflight helicopter airlifted a man to an area hospital following a paving equipment accident, according to first responders.

Abingdon Deputy Fire Chief Ben Mullins said crews responded to the intersection of Old Jonesboro Road and Spring Creek Road around 7:45 a.m. Friday.

While the accident sent an unidentified man to the hospital, the injuries were serious but not life-threatening, Mullins said.

Other responding agencies included Washington County, Virginia Fire and Rescue, Washington County, Virginia Life Saving Crew and the Virginia State Police.

No one else was injured during the accident, Mullins said.

Crews cleared the scene around 8:45 a.m.