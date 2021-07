ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Elizabethton Tuesday afternoon.

According to Elizabethton Deputy Fire Chief Andy Hardin, crews responded to a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lynn Avenue and Broad Street around 12:50 p.m.

Hardin told News Channel 11 that one person was transported to the hospital with injuries, but the extent of those injuries was not clear.

As of 1:20 p.m., crews were still on the scene.