JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house fire that claimed a resident’s life early Tuesday had spread too far through the home for firefighters to safely attempt a rescue, a fire official told News Channel 11 on Tuesday.

Though it was just a few hundred feet from the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department, the wood-frame Keith Lane home was “well ahead of us by the time we were called,” West Carter County Deputy Chief David Howland said early Tuesday afternoon.

“We always want to save everyone,” Howland said. “We don’t get in this business to lose, but unfortunately it does happen and it happened today.”

Crews from several departments had just finished spending hours battling the blaze with more than a half dozen trucks when Howland spoke.

“The weather conditions and the state of the fire,” were what kept firefighters from attempting entry, he said. “There was absolutely no chance for us to perform a rescue at that point.”

The call came in at 4:29 a.m. and the first firefighter made it across Milligan Highway to the nearby wood frame home within a few minutes, Howland said. He said at least two people were inside the home when the fire started.

“The other person did attempt to go rescue and was injured,” he said.

That person was the husband, one half of a couple who lived there, the victims’ next-door neighbor told News Channel 11.

“He offered to help landscape a couple years ago some stuff on our property,” Rob Holzer said. “Just good people.”

Holzer was awakened shortly after 4 a.m. by loud noises — what he described as “crackling” and “small explosions” — emanating from his 2-year-old’s baby monitor in the bedroom closest to the neighbors’.

He got up to check out the issue and realized his house didn’t have electricity, then saw a lot of first responder lights outside his home.

“I glanced out the window and you could just see the blaze,” he said. “Total engulfment.”

After ensuring his five kids were safe, Holzer went outside and spoke to a sheriff’s deputy.

“He said that one person made it out, they thought that he was married and I confirmed and said yes he did have a wife,” Holzer said.

“I guess unfortunately she’s now passed. Just a tragedy there and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. They’re good people, they’ve always been good to us. I feel really bad for the family.”

While the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will determine the fire’s cause and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office will release the victim’s name, West Carter County’s Howland said initial signs pointed to the fire starting somewhere in the area of the attic. He said the residents probably didn’t become aware of it until the fire was “well involved.”

That’s typical of what Howland called “void space fires” that start in non-used areas of a home, he said.

“(They’re) very difficult to get ahead of and they typically get well involved before anybody notices it, and then by the time the first fire units are on the scene it’s, generally speaking, a very difficult prospect to get them put out.”

Howland said his department had assistance from Central and Watauga VFDs as well as the Elizabethton Fire Department. Carter County Sheriff’s officers and the county’s rescue squad also helped, with well over a dozen people working at the peak of the operation.

Howland said house fires increase in the winter as people use supplemental heat, including space heaters, kerosene heaters and fireplaces.

Holzer said he often saw smoke coming from the neighbors’ chimney and thought it was likely they used wood as a heating fuel, though he wasn’t certain.