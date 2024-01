SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking people to keep their eyes peeled for a missing 7-year-old.

A social media post by the SCSO states Cameron Cole wandered off from a home on River Road in Bluff City.

The sheriff’s office states he was last seen in a hooded dark blue rain jacket and a green t-shirt.

According to the SCSO, deputies are searching the area for Cameron Cole. If anyone sees him, they are asked to call 911.