CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Deputies in Carter County have arrested a man wanted in a stabbing investigation.

According to authorities Dustin Curtis Wayne Deloach, 26, reportedly stabbed a woman with a knife after officials said he also choked the woman and stomped on her head.

Deputies found Deloach at his home, “hiding in a cutout in the wall behind a false door.”

Deloach was taken into custody and is now being held on a $30,000 bond.