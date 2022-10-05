UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans have the chance to be reunited with missing money at the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend.

The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will set up a booth at the Apple Festival in Erwin on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to a release from the department, the division has reunited thousands of dollars to Tennessee residents at past events.

Over $1.2 billion is reportedly waiting to be claimed in Tennessee, with more than $33 million in Northeast Tennessee. The Department of the Treasury provided a list of the missing money in five local counties, as seen below:

Unicoi County: $1,131,489

Carter County: $3,154,276

Greene County: $4,089,035

Johnson County: $735,927

Sullivan County: $13,753,304

Washington County: $10,891,680

The division encourages attendees at the festival to stop by the Unclaimed Property Booth #407 to see if they’re eligible. If property is found, the owner can file a claim at the booth and representatives will be available for questions.

The release stated a man attending the Wilson County Fair in August learned he had $643 in unclaimed property after visiting the department’s booth.

To see if you are owed missing money, you can search your name at ClaimItTN.gov.