UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans have the chance to be reunited with missing money at the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend.
The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will set up a booth at the Apple Festival in Erwin on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to a release from the department, the division has reunited thousands of dollars to Tennessee residents at past events.
Over $1.2 billion is reportedly waiting to be claimed in Tennessee, with more than $33 million in Northeast Tennessee. The Department of the Treasury provided a list of the missing money in five local counties, as seen below:
- Unicoi County: $1,131,489
- Carter County: $3,154,276
- Greene County: $4,089,035
- Johnson County: $735,927
- Sullivan County: $13,753,304
- Washington County: $10,891,680
The division encourages attendees at the festival to stop by the Unclaimed Property Booth #407 to see if they’re eligible. If property is found, the owner can file a claim at the booth and representatives will be available for questions.
The release stated a man attending the Wilson County Fair in August learned he had $643 in unclaimed property after visiting the department’s booth.
To see if you are owed missing money, you can search your name at ClaimItTN.gov.