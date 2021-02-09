Dept. of Revenue: Sullivan County man charged with tax evasion for alleged false registration of boat, truck

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man was arrested Monday on charges of tax evasion, theft and forgery, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

A release from TDR says Royce Franklin Sutphin, 46, was arrested following an investigation by TDR special investigators.

Sutphin was indicted by a Sullivan County Grand Jury on January 27, 2021. The grand jury returned an indictment charging him with five felony county of use tax evasion, six counts of forgery and one count of theft.

“The indictments allege Sutphin provided false and fraudulent information to the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office regarding his registration of a boat and truck,” according to the release.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “These indictments underscore the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Sutphin’s bond was set at $50,000 following his arrest. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that he was released on bond Monday.

The release says Sutphin could be sentenced to up two years in a state penitentiary if he is convicted. He would also be fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion and theft, according to TDR.

TDR says Sutphin could also be sentenced to a maximum of six years in a state penitentiary and face a fine of up to $10,000 for the forgery charge.

District Attorney Barry Staubus’ office is assisting the department with the case.

Anyone who suspects violation of the state’s revenue laws is asked to call the fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).