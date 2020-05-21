Dept. of Labor: 74,480 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

This chart shows the trajectory of new unemployment claims across Tennessee since the week of March 14.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – 74,480 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. New claims in Tennessee declined, but by just 2.1 percent.

The total number of unemployed Tennesseans (continued claims) remained in the tight and historically high band it has occupied for four straight weeks — between 314,487 and 325,095.

Northeast Tennessee has seen a similar pattern, with around between 17,939 and 18,535 ongoing claims for the three weeks prior to this one. The region had just 1,006 continued claims the week of March 14.

Continued unemployment claims in Northeast Tennessee’s eight counties have stayed persistently high for nearly a month.

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor, 28,692 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 45,788 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on May 16.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, last week was the sixth week in a row that new unemployment claims in the state have declined. After three weeks of relatively steep declines during which new claims fell by a total of 62 percent from their peak of 116,141, though, the decrease the past three weeks has been 34.4 percent.

In Northeast Tennessee, 872 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending May 16.

In Virginia, the DOL reports a decrease of 6,351 new claims filed week-over-week.

