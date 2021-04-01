Dept. of Labor: 55,854 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 55,854 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 48,256 claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 27 along with Tennessee’s 7,598.

Tennessee reported an increase in new unemployment claims as compared to the week before. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reports there were 7,332 new claims filed the week ending on March 20, marking a week-to-week difference of 266 claims.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports 1,108,655 unemployment claims have been filed in the state since March 15, 2020.

In Northeast Tennessee, TDLWD says 554 new claims have been filed for the week ending on March 27.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 193 747 Washington 122 528 Carter 48 218 Greene 83 359 Hawkins 77 368 Unicoi 14 92 Johnson 17 55

Virginia reported an increase new claims.

According to the DOL report, 48,256 initial unemployment claims were filed in Virginia during the week ending on March 27. The prior week, 17,560 adjusted new claims were filed.

