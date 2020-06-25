Dept. of Labor: 47,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tenn. and Va. last week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The U.S. Department of Labor reported 47,227 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee and Virginia last week.

According to a report from the department, 21,155 new claims were filed in Tennessee and 26,072 were filed in Virginia during the week ending on June 20.

According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, last week was the first increase in new unemployment claims since the week ending April 4. The state claims increased by 1,230.

Since March 15, 643,799 Tennesseans have filed for unemployment, according to the department.

In Northeast Tennessee, 1,012 new claims for unemployment were filed for the week ending on June 20, as opposed to the 649 that were filed for the week prior.

COUNTY INITIAL CONTINUING Sullivan 279 4,721 Washington 220 4,192 Carter 82 1,242 Greene 165 2,484 Hawkins 202 1,656 Unicoi 29 468 Johnson 35 325

In Virginia, the DOL reports a slight decrease in new claims filed.

26,072 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week, 1,114 fewer claims than the week prior.

You can read the DOL full report here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.