SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Fire crews protected two homes from a fire that grew to at least 12 acres in Scott County on Wednesday.

According to Bill Miller of the Virginia Department of Forestry, crews were first alerted to a growing brush fire near Eaton Hill Rd around 3 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., Miller said the fire was about 60% contained and had burned about 12-15 acres over the afternoon.

(Photo: James Ward)

Miller told News Channel 11 that Hiltons Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire to protect two homes and an outbuilding from the flames. The fire was difficult to battle due to several logs, high wind and an abundance of fuel in the area.

The fire originated in what Miller described as an odd location on a ridge, not near a home or brush pile. Crews will continue to monitor the fire and contain it with the hopes that forecasted weather will help extinguish it Thursday. When the fire is fully extinguished, the department of forestry will investigate its origins further.