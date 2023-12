GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a more than 2-year revitalization effort, the area of Depot Street and Main Street in Greeneville is bustling with vehicle and foot traffic.

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, all roads in the downtown area are open and the Depot Street Revitalization Project is fully complete.

Events are already being hosted in the newly upgraded downtown area, as leaders hosted a tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 1 on Main Street.