GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction continues on West Depot Street in Greeneville after more than a year of work. With the 28th annual Iris Festival happening this weekend, coordinators say they had to make some logistical changes to the celebration.

Right now, finishing touches are being put on parts of the Depot Street Project. A segment between North Irish Street and South Cutler Street has been paved and opened for cars to drive on.

Binder has been put on that portion of the road, but there’s still more that needs to be done, city leaders told News Channel 11.

“They will still need to do the finished portion of the binder, that will go very quick,” said Greeneville’s city manager, Todd Smith.

The Iris Festival is traditionally held on College Street, so Smith says the construction won’t be an issue.

“The construction will not hurt the Iris Festival in any significant way this year,” said Smith.

Still, members at the Greene County Partnership have made extra arrangements for the Iris Festival to work around the construction, which was supposed to be finished before the festival this year.

“When you’re planning festivals, you go through your checklist and a little bit of construction is not normally in your plan,” said President and CEO of Greene County Partnership, Jeff Taylor.

Map for 2023 Iris Festival. (Photo: Greene County Partnership).

Supply chain issues and weather have slowed down the construction process, leaders said. This has led Iris Festival organizers to find new options for parking and move attractions and activities like the Downtown Brewfest, which was originally planned to be on Depot Street.

“[The Downtown Brewfest] was supposed to be on the other end, other side of the street, but fortunately we had enough space, we did some logistical moves and got them squeezed in,” said Taylor.

Smith says the Depot Street project will be finished in the fall, with the segment between North Irish Street and Main Street completed in June.

He adds that he hopes the Iris Festival can extend down Depot Street next year.

The Iris Festival runs the weekend of May 20 through May 21.