Department of Revenue: Sullivan Co. man charged with tax evasion, theft

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Sullivan County man was arrested on tax evasion, forgery and theft charges after the Tennessee Department of Revenue says he falsified information on forms for the title of his motor home.

A release from the TDR says Edwin Gerald Kilgore was arrested at his home on Wednesday on two counts of tax evasion and forgery and one count of theft.

An investigation by the Special Investigations Section of TDR alleged that Kilgore falsified the informatio on the form for titling his motor home with the Sullivan County Clerk’s Office.

TDR also says Kilgore failed to pay sales tax due on the registration to the state.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

District Attorney Barry Staubus is cooperating with the department to pursue this criminal case.