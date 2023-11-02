KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Model City will be featured on an award-winning documentary series hosted by actor Dennis Quaid.

A release from the City of Kingsport states the series Viewpoint will tell the city’s story and showcase its “unique amenities and illustrate how the city has reinvented itself over the past quarter century.”

The series covers a variety of topics in short-form documentaries, which are distributed across the country.

Kingsport’s segment hosted by Quaid will be distributed to more than 170 public television stations starting the week of Nov. 13, according to the release.

Publicity for Kingsport does not end there, as a commercial campaign for the city will air on national networks as well. A one-minute commercial is set to air in the primetime slot on the Fox Business Network Nov. 9, the release states. The commercial will also be visible on several of the nation’s top markets during November with an estimated viewership of 84 million homes.

While producing the documentary, the Viewpoint crew also aided Kingsport in making the city its own six-minute corporate documentary that Kingsport can use for its own purposes. The corporate documentary will feature interviews with City Manager Chris McCartt, Visit Kingsport Relocation Manager Jeff Fleming and Uptown Bakery co-owner Lynette Reese.

Some of the amenities that will be spotted in the Viewpoint documentary include Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, the Kingsport Greenbelt, the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Kingsport Farmers Market. While Viewpoint won’t go in-depth on each, Kingsport’s corporate documentary will spend more time on the amenities.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Viewpoint in sharing Kingsport’s story to the nation and highlighting some of the world-class amenities you can find here in our town,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said in the release. “Their team did an outstanding job, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the results.”

A city spokesperson told News Channel 11 the cost of the project was $28,900. That cost included pre-production work, the one-day shoot in Kingsport, the creation of all three videos and a graphic for an email campaign – all of which was handled by Viewpoint.