Demolition starts at site for Johnson City Publix

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 crews found construction is now underway at the site that will soon become a Publix grocery store.

In our most recent update from Publix, they said construction was set to being by the end of 2020.

Publix previously said the Johnson City store will employ around 140 associates and be about 45,000 square feet.

It was first announced Publix would be coming to Johnson City in April 2017.

Not long after that announcement, a Publix opened in Greeneville.

The store will be built from the ground up, according to Publix officials.

A business that once sat just a few doors down from the planned Publix has moved across the parking lot.

Yamato Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood posted on Facebook recently they would be moving to 2108 West Market Street Ste. 700 next to the Charleys Philly Steaks.

A post on Yamato’s Facebook page said they would be tentatively reopening September 15.