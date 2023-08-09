KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Demolition work at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant may result in increased noise coming from the facility over the next couple of weeks.

The plant announced Wednesday that it will be performing hydro demolition Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 24.

Hydro demolition is a technique for removing concrete that uses high-pressure water that often contains an abrasive material. It is being used to remove concrete from rebar at the plant.

The plant said the work will be performed during daylight hours to limit any increased noise during the evening and impact to local businesses.