Delta Blues BBQ coming to downtown Bristol in late summer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new barbeque restaurant will be opening on State Street in downtown Bristol.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, it was announced that the new Delta Blues BBQ will feature Memphis-style barbeque.

Patrons can also expect live entertainment and rustic decor.

Representatives also said “special artists” will be featured once a month.

No definitive opening date has yet been given, but the restaurant is slated to open in late summer.