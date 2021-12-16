‘Delivery-carryout’ Pizza Hut coming to old Poor Richard’s campus location

The site of the former Poor Richard’s restaurant on West Walnut Street near East Tennessee State University has been purchased and will be home to a new Pizza Hut, with additional space available.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prime corner near East Tennessee State University is getting a full makeover that will include a new Pizza Hut designed for delivery and carryout only.

Superior Home Builders filed a building permit for an $800,000 renovation at 827 W. Walnut Street, across University Parkway from the Roadrunner convenience store and across Walnut from McDonald’s.

The plans show demolition of the rear wing of the L-shaped building, leaving a space closest to University Parkway. The back third will house a Pizza Hut with no indoor seating and a drive-through and small space for walk-in pickups.

No tenants are listed for the remaining two spaces, which are about 1,200 square feet each. One front door for the additional space will angle toward the middle of the intersection to be visible from both Walnut and the ETSU side of the building. A second will be on the opposite side of the building facing the parking area.

The vacant building most recently housed the former Poor Richard’s restaurant and Catch-22, a “smoke shop.”

Poor Richard’s closed in 2017 and Catch-22 moved up the street at a later date.

The Pizza Hut plans list Tasos Douglas as the owner, affiliated with Tasty Restaurant Group. Headquartered in Dallas, Tasty operates 163 Pizza Huts in 10 states.

Vehicles will be able to access the parking area and the drive-through from either West Walnut Street or Lynn Street, the alley between Walnut and Maple streets.

The property is owned by OZF JVN, an LLC out of Savannah, Ga., which purchased it in April 2019 for $476,000.