Delivering Hope’s Pups: Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter rescues pregnant canine from junkyard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter received a tip of what appeared to be a pregnant dog inside an old car at a junkyard on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, an animal control officer climbed over a barbed wire fence to scramble to get to the dog, who was later named Hope.

According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, Hope was found severely dehydrated and thin with a swollen back leg and a large wound on her abdomen that had maggots.

Hope birthed seven puppies the same day she was rescued. Four didn’t live through the night.

News Channel 11 spoke with Tammy Davis, the director of the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Davis told us that not once did Hope show any signs of aggression as veterinarians helped her through her delivery, saying Hope was “the perfect little patient.”

Hope and her puppies remain at the Airport Emergency Animal Hospital and will be transported to another veterinary clinic Monday for further care.

Once Hope and her furry youngsters have recovered, they will stay in a foster home; the goal is for Hope and all her pups to find loving homes.

The Washington County-Johnson City Animal shelter continues to raise money to fund Hope and her puppies’ medical care.

Those interested in donating can do so by visiting the shelter’s Facebook page.