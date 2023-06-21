Kingsport, Tennessee leaders are discussing the possibility of a 6% property tax increase for the fiscal year that begins July 1. (WJHL Photo)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) officials will come to Kingsport on June 28 to help low-income households apply for assistance in paying their delinquent utility bills.

Officials will be at City Hall in Kingsport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist residents.

“UETHDA received federal COVID grant money to help low-income families pay utility bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Income limits depend on the number of people in your household,” stated a release from the City of Kingsport.

Residents are asked to bring the following for their application:

One social security card for someone in the household

An ID of the person completing the application

Proof of Income for the last 30 days for everyone in the household over 18

Those needing assistance sooner can contact the UETHDA by phone (423-246-6180) or by visiting their office at 301 Louis Street.

Payment arrangements can be made with customer service to prevent water from being cut off, the release stated. To contact customer service, call 423-343-9860 or visit City Hall Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.