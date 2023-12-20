KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Deli meat and cheese company Dietz & Watson and Food City delivered more than a ton and a half of deli meats, sausages and $2,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Rhonda Chaffin, Executive Director for Second Harvest, said the presentation is instrumental in the food bank’s work.

“We could not do the work we do without donors like Food City and Dietz and Watson so today’s presentation is so instrumental in our work,” Chaffin said. “We have working poor families, seniors that truly need our support every day every month and we depend on our local donors.”

Raymond Stockard, manager of the Food City on Eastman Road in Kingsport said helping out the community, especially during the holidays, is a major focus of the store.

“Obviously, hunger is a major issue in our country in today’s world and it’s just nice to be a part of this with Dietz and Watson and be able to give back to the community,” Stockard said.