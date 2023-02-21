RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – It’s no secret that Gate City native Mac McClung has not only the Tri-Cities, but the entire nation talking. Now, Del. Terry Kilgore of Gate City joined in the praise as he spoke kind words about McClung on the Virginia House floor during Monday’s General Assembly session.

Kilgore commended McClung for deciding to send his newly-won NBA Slam Dunk contest trophy to be housed at Gate City Middle School, where his basketball career began.

“Now as many of you know, in Gate City if you’ve been there, there’s a sign that says ‘home of Attorney General Jerry Kilgore.’ Well, we’re going to have to change that sign,” said Kilgore, speaking about his twin brother. “I think it’s going to be home to the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung.”

Kilgore’s praise comes shortly after Gate City High School was forced to create a Google form for replica jerseys it’s selling following an influx of email orders that overwhelmed their system.

“It’s been really exciting, right? So, the Jersey sale has been unbelievable,” said Zeke Newton, Gate City High School athletic director. “The calls and comments and the orders that we’ve gotten from not just around the country but around the world. Some big names. Guy Fieri has ordered a jersey. Like, how insane is that to sell a basketball jersey to Mr. Flavortown himself?”

Proceeds from those jersey sales will benefit the school’s athletic department and programs, according to Newton.