JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia’s General Assembly Majority Leader doesn’t expect a Democratic bid to continue raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026 to succeed.

The Commonwealth’s minimum wage ticked up from $11 to $12 an hour Jan. 1 as part of a law passed under former Governor Ralph Northam.

“I think the increase will stop now because the House isn’t going to improve another increase because, you know, we’re hearing from our employers and our folks that it’s just hard,” Delegate Terry Kilgore (R-Gate City) told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

Democratic leadership hopes to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026, but unlike previous increases that were cooked into the original bill, any additional ones will need to pass through the legislature.

In an interview that also touched on issues ranging from electric vehicle charging stations and abortion to legal marijuana and the future of the Town of Pound, Kilgore said he believes employers don’t have the wiggle room to endure further increases.

“They’re trying to make ends meet with all this inflation supply chain issues, so it’s going to be hard. So I would say it’s going to stop where it is right now.”

The minimum wage will stay at $12 after this year unless additional increases are approved by lawmakers.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade, Kilgore said he expects Gov. Glenn Youngkin to support banning abortion after 15 weeks. He said House and Senate members are prepared to bring such bills forward.

“There’s some on our side that will probably put in bans earlier, maybe 12 weeks, and I know there’s even some conception bills that may be coming forward,” Kilgore said.

“I think Gov. Youngkin, with the House and Senate divided (Democrats control the Senate), his bill at 15 weeks probably has the best opportunity for passage.”

Kilgore said as a pro-life person he could vote for a 12-week ban, but said he mainly hopes people will “follow the science that this is a living human being at that point in time and hopefully we can get something passed, but we’ll see.”

On another issue that can divide conservatives and liberals, Kilgore said he and colleagues in the legislature realize a black market of sorts has developed in the wake of recreational marijuana being legalized.

People can grow up to four plants for personal consumption and possess up to an ounce, but retail sales aren’t currently allowed.

“Inevitably that has brought on this black market where we don’t know where this marijuana’s coming from that’s being pushed out to the streets right now, so we are going to have to address that issue during the General Assembly,” Kilgore said, adding that a reversal of legal recreational weed doesn’t have the votes to pass.

“We’re going to have to try to work together to try to come up with a solution to move forward in a way that would help us make sure that we know where this marijuana is coming from, from seed to sale,” Kilgore said.

Asked about the fate of the small, Wise County Va. town of Pound — which could have its charter repealed late this year due to a bill sponsored by Kilgore last year — he said Pound leaders have taken steps to forestall that end.

The legislation put Pound on notice to begin holding meetings, elect a mayor, hold elections and adopt a budget, Kilgore said. The legislature also wanted the town to meet with the Virginia Municipal League for good counsel as it sought to right its ship after years of mismanagement.

“I plan on reinstituting their charter as I told them that that I would and hopefully we’ll get that done during the General Assembly and the Town of Pound can remain intact and hopefully, move forward.”

Moving forward is something Kilgore wants the increasing number of electric vehicle (EV) owners to be able to accomplish even in the rural areas of Southwest Virginia.

He said he wants to see state leadership direct appropriate amounts of state and federal monies available for EV infrastructure to his region.

“It’s very important for rural Virginia. because if you get out in some of the rural areas and there’s no charging station, then you’re stuck,” Kilgore said.

It’s all about capacity, he said, “so that folks that want to buy an electric vehicle are able to … and drive that electric vehicle and charge it.”

The General Assembly will convene its 2023 session at noon Jan. 11.