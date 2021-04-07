Default judgment awarded in Sullivan County Baby Doe opioid case

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge has granted a default judgment against a pharmaceutical company in the Sullivan County Baby Doe lawsuit.

In a ruling filed Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court, Chancellor E.G. Moody determined Endo Pharmaceuticals is liable for $2.4 billion damages sought. However, the court has reserved issuing a final judgment on that amount.

Tuesday’s ruling mentions 12 false statements and a “clear record of delay or contumacious conduct” by Endo’s counsel.

“The Court finds that this was part of a coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to delay these proceedings, deprive Plaintiffs of information that would support their case, and interfere with the administration of justice,” the ruling states.

The Baby Doe lawsuit was filed in 2017 by local district attorneys general against three pharmaceutical companies for their alleged role in the region’s opioid abuse epidemic. The suit listed a baby born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, Baby Doe, as a plaintiff.

Endo remained the only remaining corporate defendant in the case after the two other pharmaceutical companies declared bankruptcy.