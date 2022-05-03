CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One man died after a deer ran into his SUV as he was traveling north on Route 221 near Route 100 Monday morning.

A release from Virginia State Police (VSP) stated that a deer ran into the passenger side of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, causing the SUV to cross the median into the southbound lane, colliding with a 2022 International tractor-trailer.

The driver of the HHR, identified as Randall L. Semones, 46, of Hillsville, died at the scene. The VSP report revealed he was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

VSP continues to investigate the incident.