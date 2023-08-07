ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon’s Veterans Advisory Board dedicated a Purple Heart Parking sign in honor of National Purple Heart Day on Monday.

The new sign is located at the north end of Veterans Memorial Park.

The Purple Heart was the first military medal and was originally established by George Washington in 1782. It is awarded to any member of the armed forces who is wounded or killed in action against an enemy of the United States.

Abingdon’s Veterans Advisory Board is a town-sponsored board dedicated to honoring local Veterans.