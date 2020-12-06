Decades-old Jonesborough Christmas tradition continues to brighten Tennessee’s oldest town

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holiday traditions will look a little different amid recent COVID-19 surges in the region, but Tennessee’s oldest town decided it wouldn’t look any less bright.

Jonesborough’s annual Celebration of Trees will illuminate Main Street from Dec. 7 until Dec. 27, giving shop-goers the opportunity to end a year like no other surrounded by the sight of classic Fraser firs decked out from top to bottom in lights and homemade ornaments.









Photos by Cameo Waters

The exhibit will begin at the Visitor’s Center, which will feature six Christmas trees in the gift shop. Here, those interested in discovering the 30 additional displays can pick up a program that lists 25 other locations with over 30 Christmas trees.

A few jolly spots include the McKinney Center, Chuckey Depot Museum, Mill Spring Park Gazebo and the Jonesborough Senior Center, to name a few.

Participants are encouraged to vote for their favorite tree display in town with their program that doubles as a ballot.

For more information, contact the Historic Jonesborough Visitor’s Center by calling 423-753-1010.