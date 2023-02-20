KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Part of the Kingsport Greenbelt will be closed until further notice after debris and limbs piled up under the trail’s wooden bridge.

Photo: WJHL

A release from the city states that over the weekend, a “large number of limbs and debris piled up under the wooden bridge at the Stonebrook Place Trailhead.”

The debris lifted the bridge off the path, prompting the closure. Barriers were placed around the bridge.

According to the city, the bridge will stay closed until repairs are done.

The closed area is at Mile 5 of the trail between Gibson Mill Road and the Stonebrook Place Trailhead, the release states.