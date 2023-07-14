(WJHL) — Parts of Carter and Unicoi counties are left with flood damage due to storms on Friday morning. The heavy rains caused flash floods resulting in roads being blocked off for hours.

Employees at Wiseman’s Western & Work and Clinton’s Auto Repair along Unicoi Drive were left cleaning up debris from their parking lots after the flood waters receded.

Unicoi County EMA Director Jimmy Erwin said the 911 calls started coming in about the flooding around 5:30 a.m.

“They found that the parking lot and the entire road was covered in water, impassable, and then they blocked the road off at that time,” Erwin said. “It took it several hours to recede down to where it could be safely passable.”

Erwin said a clogged tile from the nearby Buffalo Creek’s drainage system caused it to overflow.

A sinkhole opened up down the road on South Roan Street as well.

Sinkhole on South Roan Street down the road from Unicoi Drive (Photo: WJHL)

In Carter County, Gov. Alf Taylor Road and Toll Branch Road were also flooded by water overflowing from the same Buffalo Creek.

West Carter County Volunteer firefighter Jimmy Pierce said over the past couple of years there’s been more flooding in that area than usual.

“I talked to one individual and they said they had crossed that bridge (on Gov. Alf Taylor Road) about 5 a.m. and it was still passable,” Pierce said. “But by 6, it was completely underwater. So it’s probably about an hour, less maybe than it actually takes to cover a whole area.”

Crews were still cleaning up debris until around 1 p.m. near the bridge on Gov. Alf Taylor Road.

John Burleson, Carter County Rescue Squad coordinator, said they were prepared but didn’t receive any calls about floodwater rescues.

“We just finished up a class in June as a matter of fact, for swift water rescue, fast-moving water,” Burleson said. “We do a lot of preplanning, preparedness and continual training to stay up to speed on everything that’s coming and going.”

Burleson warns people to not drive or walk through floodwaters.

“Don’t try to walk across fast-moving water,” Burleson said. “If It’s above your shoes, don’t try to walk across it. It’ll sweep you off your feet. Debris from upriver could be coming down and you not see it, and it take your legs out from right under you.”