Debris falls in neighborhoods near Eastman Chemical Company

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a steam line failure led to the injury of five people within Eastman Chemical Company grounds, debris has been spotted scattered throughout several residences in the area.

“The steam line failure that resulted in loud noises and vibrations also caused the release of small particle debris that can occur with utility line disruptions,” a release from Eastman said around Monday morning. “This may be seen in the immediate community near the site.”

Eastman personnel have not specified exactly what material was released. One viewer in the area described the material as black, yellow and resembling moss and that they had initially thought the falling debris was snow.

A later update by Eastman staff at 11:55 p.m. stated that residents in the area may see “small pieces of debris” connected to the incident.