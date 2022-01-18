Deaths ruled accident after autopsies reveal causes of 2 deaths at Bristol, Tenn. home

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Autopsy reports have revealed new details in a Sullivan County death investigation that began in October 2021.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office first reported on Oct. 20, 2021 that the department was investigating the deaths of a man and woman after finding their bodies in a home on Fifth Street in Bristol.

In October, the sheriff’s office said the deaths were considered suspicious.

However, the deaths have been ruled an accident after the autopsy reports for the two deceased individuals were released.

The autopsies conducted at ETSU’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center found that Bridget Nelson, 46, and Travis Belcher, 41, died as a result of carbon monoxide and methamphetamine toxicity.

The reports for Nelson and Belcher state that a gas-powered generator had been running inside the home.