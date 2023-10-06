ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An event at Sabine Hill State Historic Site in Elizabethton will show visitors the ways in which death and mourning were perceived by early Americans.

A release from Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, which operates Sabine Hill with the Tennessee Historical Commission, states “Death Comes to Sabine Hill” will be held Oct. 20 and 21.

Visitors will get an in-depth look into the grieving process of people centuries before by taking part in an after-hours tour of the historic Taylor House. According to the release, before funeral homes were commonplace, preparations for deceased family member burials was done at home along with several traditions.

“At ‘Death Comes to Sabine Hill’ visitors can learn more about these traditions and see just how differently death was viewed and accepted in the past,” the release states.

Candlelight tours will be held both nights while guests pay their respects at a wake and meet interpreters in the house who will share facts about customs and rituals. Other parts of the tour will take place outside.

Event organizers advise that some of the parts of the tour may not be suitable for younger guests, and parental discretion is advised.

Tours will be held at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. both nights. Admission is $14 per visitor, and pre-registration is required.