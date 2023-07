Bristol, Va. (WJHL) – The Dear Heart Bridal expo is happening Saturday, July 15 at the Delta Hotel at exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.

The doors open at 9 a.m. with more than 20 vendors on-site delivering deals and potential services for your special day.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or here.

Our Good Morning Tri-Cities team spoke with organizers of the event who tell us it’s a one-stop-shop for brides in the region.