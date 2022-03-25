JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Support and engagement with the local deaf community is growing.

Frontier Health’s Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing hosted its monthly gathering for the deaf community at Holiday Lanes on Friday night.

Organizers say that they are excited to see growth in the community which includes members of the deaf community as well as those who are practicing American Sign Language (ASL).

“When we started out we only had two lanes reserved and then we increased it to four, and tonight we have 8 lanes and it looks like it’s already getting full so it’s sort of growing because everybody is always looking for a good opportunity to socialize and learn ASL and for the deaf to get together,” said Andrew Metcalf, lead interpreter with the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. “They always love that.”

Metcalf said that the events are very popular with ASL students from ETSU and Virginia Highlands, who come out to engage and immerse themselves. Members of the deaf community said they welcome anyone interested in learning about ASL and the deaf community’s culture to come out and join them.

“There are different people here, people from the community, the learners, who are trying to learn our language and learn our culture,” said Shawn Carico, a member of the deaf community. “It’s really important. It’s really essential to them. If they want to learn, they need to learn about us and learn about our culture and our language too.”

Next month the Communication Center will host an outdoor movie night at their offices on Eddie Williams Road in Johnson City and will show the film CODA.

For more information about how to get involved Metcalf invites the community to follow the Communication Center on Facebook and check their website for announcements about future events.