(WJHL) — The deadline to submit your comments on a proposed change for Tennessee’s Medicaid program is winding down.

The federal government is now considering the $7.9 billion plan to have TennCare funded through a block grant, and is accepting public comments online until Dec. 27.

You can learn more about the proposal below.

Public comments are being accepted until Dec. 27th by CMS. You can weigh in on the proposal by clicking this link.