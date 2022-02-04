Deadline approaching to submit applications for officer positions with Kingsport Police Dept.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you desire to serve and protect your community, now is the time to apply for the position of police officer with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), as the deadline is fast approaching, according to a release from the department.

The deadline to apply for police officer positions is Feb. 5, 2022, and those who are interested must be 21 years of age by no later than Aug. 22, 2022.

The release states that the starting salary for a Police Officer Trainee is $16.98 per hour or $35,318.40 annually. The position also provides benefits such as life insurance, health insurance, optional vision and dental insurance, education tuition and fitness membership reimbursement, retirement plans and more.

Academy training and equipment such as firearms and body armor will be provided by the department, and police cruisers will be issued to officers that meet specific response time requirements.

Applicants who receive confirmation letters following the Feb. 6 deadline will move to the physical agility test, which will include a timed one-mile run and an obstacle course that is approximately a quarter-mile in length.

After the physical examination, selected candidates will move forward to an interview phase before meeting with the Chief of Police where the final selection will be made.